No way to negotiate with ‘monsters’, says Israel

The Israeli government held a virtual press conference on Monday, the 10th day of the conflict, as it promised to do what it could to secure the hostages’ release.

The Israeli military has reported that 199 hostages are being held in Gaza by Hamas. Of them, 18 are Thai nationals. The military said the families of all hostages have been notified, though at press time, there was no record of whether any Thai families had been notified.

When asked what mechanism Israel is using to negotiate with Hamas, Haiat said: “I don't think there is a way to negotiate with those monsters. We will do whatever we can to get them released.”

Meanwhile, Palestine Ambassador to Thailand Walid Abu Ali said on Friday that it will be almost impossible to locate the hostages until there are negotiations for a ceasefire, adding that the “situation on the ground is very miserable”.

Thai government reports say at least 29 deaths have been confirmed, while over 7,500 have notified the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv of their intention to return home.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has told the media that the government hopes to fly up to 5,700 Thais back home by the end of October.

To date, some 254 Thais have returned with the assistance of the government, while 63 have financed their own return. Another 244 were scheduled to arrive by Monday evening.

As many as 30,000 Thai nationals hold jobs in Israel’s agricultural sector under government-to-government contracts. Many of them are posted in areas close to the Gaza Strip and there are reports that they are being sent out to work in the fields despite the constant bombardment.