Battle from past Gaza war offers glimpse of what Israeli ground offensive might look like

“It will be a massive manoeuvre with a lot of air and artillery — a very, very strong entrance. We’re going to try to minimize as much as possible our troops’ casualties, and for this, we need a lot of cover.” He said less firepower would be needed if it is used at the start and not when soldiers are in distress.

The tremendous firepower may have stemmed the army’s losses, but it took a heavy toll on civilians and flattened much of the neighbourhood. Some 670 buildings were destroyed and nearly 1,200 were moderately to severely damaged, the UN report said. Investigators counted 270 craters.

“It’s a hell of a pinpoint operation,” then-Secretary of State John Kerry said sarcastically about the battle, in a moment caught on a hot mic.

Israel has ordered an unprecedented evacuation of nearly half of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians from the northern part of the besieged territory to the south. Avivi, the retired general, said that it intended to spare them. But not everyone is able or willing to flee.

“When the artillery will start, those who haven’t evacuated yet will evacuate,” he said.

The UN report found “strong indications” that the Shijaiyah operation involved indiscriminate fire that “may amount to a war crime.” The International Criminal Court is investigating possible war crimes committed by both sides during the 2014 war.

Israel, which has long accused UN bodies of being biased against it, refused to cooperate with either probe.

The war continued for more than a month after Shijaiyah, through similarly destructive battles. It ended with a shaky truce and Hamas is still firmly in control despite the deaths of 2,251 Palestinians — mostly civilians — and widespread destruction. On the Israeli side, 74 people were killed, including six civilians.

In 2021 the two sides fought another devastating war, though there was no ground invasion.

And then on Oct. 7, a still unbowed Hamas stormed out of Gaza and rampaged through southern Israel, killing hundreds and dragging some 200 hostages back into the narrow, coastal territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was also in power in 2014, has vowed to destroy Hamas. The group’s leaders say they are prepared for all scenarios.

Israel has promised a “very broad” air, ground and naval offensive in the near future. It has massed tanks and tens of thousands of troops along the Gaza border.

If they move in, Shijaiyah will be among their first targets.