Iranian envoy in Thailand says effort being made to free Thais held hostage by Hamas

He added that Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had spoken to his Qatari counterpart and their counterpart in Lebanon about measures for releasing the hostages.

“We have informed Palestinian officials to support the release of Thai people. because, personally, I believe that Thailand and Iran are brothers and sisters. We try to support them and we know they are innocent people. They happened to be in occupied land. It’s a dangerous area,” said the ambassador.

At the time of publication, Israeli military reports said at least 199 civilians and soldiers were taken hostage by the Islamist group, of which as many as 17 are Thai nationals.