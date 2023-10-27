Thai negotiations with Hamas to release hostages ‘going well’

Husaini said the Thai negotiation team was appointed by Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha and led by former Narathiwat MP Areepen Uttarasin and Lerpong Syed, Husaini’s brother.

“Although details will not be disclosed until negotiations are conclusion, a source reported that the talks are going well,” Husaini said.

Parliament president Wan Noor is also negotiating with parties on all sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict to help Thai workers being held hostage, said parliament spokesman Kampee Distakorn.

However, Wan Noor’s scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia on November 3 has been postponed after the Saudi government said it is not ready to welcome guests amid the ongoing war.

Separately, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Friday refuted reports by Israeli authorities that 54 Thais are being held captive by Hamas, saying the number of Thai hostages remains at 18.

According to the Thai Foreign Ministry’s latest update, 33 Thais were killed and 18 injured in the October 7 attack by Hamas.