70 Trees honour 70 Years of Friendship Between Israel & Thailand

In Ben-Shemen Forest, KKL-JNF held a festive tree-planting ceremony marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Thailand on Tuesday.

Participating in the event were the Thai Ambassador to Israel, Pannabha Chandraramya; Israeli Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Avi Dichter; The KKL-JNF Chairwoman, Ifat Ovadia-Lusky; additional dignitaries from the Thai embassy; representatives from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and KKL-JNF officials.

Each of the 70 honoured guests planted a tree to symbolize the 70 years of friendship between the two countries.

The event was held in KKL-JNF’s Ben Shemen Forest in central Israel, next to the Thai Pagoda, a gift to the people of Israel from the people of Thailand in celebration of Israel's 50th Independence Day and the 50th anniversary of the King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej’s ascension to the throne.

This pagoda is one of three in Israel and is designed as a traditional Thai temple, fashioned of wood and marble in shades of gold, red, and white.

A long-standing positive relationship exists between the Thai embassy and the KKL-JNF, which includes the maintenance of the pagoda and many joint events, such as a traditional Thai cooking competition held in Ben Shemen Forest, tree plantings on the Queen of Thailand's birthday, and tree plantings by official delegations, among other activities.