India bans export of broken rice with immediate effect

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has banned export of broken rice. Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday that the step has been taken in view of the extraordinary growth in exports and shortage of poultry feed and rice for ethanol production in the domestic market.

Not only this, the board has imposed a 20 percent duty on export of all types of rice except basmati and boiled rice. These changes will be applicable with immediate effect.

He said the price of rice in the domestic market had started climbing continuously, it increased from Rs 16 per kg in January to Rs 22 per kg till September 8. In one month, the retail prices have gone up by 43 per cent, so it was necessary to control these prices. Pandey has put an end to the question of shortage of rice in the country, saying that there is sufficient stock of rice in the country.

This announcement of the government will have an impact on the domestic market prices. He said this would increase domestic inflow and availability of broken rice for poultry feed and ethanol production.

The Food Secretary said that the unexpected jump in the export of broken rice can be gauged from the fact that according to the data released by the ministry, it increased by 4178 per cent from April to September this year. Whereas in 20-18-19 2021-22 it has increased by 319 per cent in a span of four years.

In this, 93.56 lakh metric tonnes of rice was exported from April to August, in which the contribution of broken rice was 21.31 lakh metric tonnes, which is 22.78 per cent of the total exports, whereas in 2019 it was only 1.34 per cent.