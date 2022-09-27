5,000 Russian citizens arrived in Mongolia since September 15
According to the General Department of Border Protection, 5001 citizens of Russia have arrived in Mongolia through the Khiagt-Altanbulag border since September 15.
In particular:
- 179 Russian citizens on September 15
- 220 on September 16
- 260 on September 17
- 179 on September 18
- 169 on September 19
- 153 on September 20
- 229 on September 21
- 830 on September 22
- 867 on September 23
- 931 on September 24
- 984 on September 25
On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia. Since then, the number of citizens leaving the country has increased sharply, and many of them go to neighbouring countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Georgia where visa-free travel is available.
Gogo Mongolia
Asia News Network