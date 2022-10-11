UN rejects Russia’s call that vote on Ukraine ‘annexation’ should be secret ballot

UK's ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodstock, said Russia's President Vladimir Putin was overturning the "most sacred principle" in the international system and urged other member states to support the sovereignty of Ukraine with their vote.

“This assembly’s call on Russia since the start of its illegal invasion has been simple. End this war and withdraw from Ukraine," she said.

The General Assembly decided, with 107 votes in favour, that it would hold a public vote – and not a secret ballot – on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia's “illegal so-called referenda” and the “attempted illegal annexation”. Diplomats said the vote on the resolution would likely be on Wednesday.

Only 13 countries on Monday opposed holding a public vote on the draft resolution, while another 39 countries abstained and the others did not vote. Russia had argued that a secret ballot was needed because Western lobbying meant that "it may be very difficult if positions are expressed publicly".

Moscow has moved to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the votes as illegal and coercive.