Thailand abstains in UN vote against Russia over Ukraine war

The General Assembly on Monday adopted the resolution after ambassadors met to resume their emergency special session devoted to the conflict.

The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly’s 193 members, said Russia, which invaded its neighbour in February, “must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for injuries, including any damage, caused by such acts”.

Thailand was among 73 countries which abstained from voting, while 14 nations voted against the resolution.

The Asean countries which voted for the resolution were Myanmar, The Philippines and Singapore. Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam joined Thailand in abstaining.

In presenting the resolution, Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya insisted Russia must be held accountable for its violation of international law.

“Seventy-seven years ago, the Soviet Union demanded and received reparations, calling it a moral right of a country that had suffered war and occupation,” he said.

“Today, Russia, which claims to be the successor of the 20th century’s tyranny, is doing everything it can to avoid paying the price for its own war and occupation, trying to escape accountability for the crimes it is committing.”