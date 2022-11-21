'Krunchy Dream' welcomes Russian customers after Krispy Kreme exit

Soon after Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Krispy Kreme suspended all shipments of doughnut-making supplies and ingredients to Russia and ended the agreement with its lone Russian franchisee.

The U.S. chain was one of scores of Western firms to leave the country and other apparent imitations have since sprung up in Russian cities, with Stars Coffee running coffee shops formerly owned by Starbucks Corp and "World of Cubes" filling the void left by Danish toymaker Lego.

A company owned by restaurateur Arkady Novikov, Krispy Kreme's former franchise partner, applied to register the Krunchy Dream trademark in late September, the RBC daily reported on Monday (November 21).