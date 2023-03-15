US blames Russia for drone crash over Black Sea
A Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted and struck the propeller of a US military MQ-9 "Reaper" surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea, the Pentagon said, in the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.
Nato's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Army General Christopher Cavoli, briefed N allies about the incident, which was roundly condemned by the White House and the Pentagon. The State Department said it was summoning Russia's ambassador over the incident.
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its fighter jets did not come into contact with a US drone that crashed into the Black Sea earlier, claiming instead that the drone crashed due to "sharp manoeuvring."
"In the morning on March 14, the Russian Air Force detected an American MQ-9 drone flying in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation over the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula. The drone flight was carried out with its transponders turned off in violation of the boundaries of the area of a temporary regime for the use of airspace established for a special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace and published under international norms. To identify the intruder, fighter jets of the usual air defence forces were set airborne. Because of sharp manoeuvring around 9.30 (Moscow time), the MQ-9 drone went into unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water's surface. The Russian fighters did not use onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the UAV and returned safely to their home airfield," the defence ministry said.
US had to crash drone in Black Sea after damage from Russian jet -Pentagon
The United States military was forced to essentially crash its MQ-9 Reaper surveillance drone because of the damage caused when it was struck by a Russian jet, the Pentagon said.
"Because of the damage, we were in a position to have to essentially crash into the Black Sea," Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters, adding that the drone was basically unflyable after the damage.
Ryder said Russia had not recovered the crashed drone at this point.
The Pentagon said that one of the Russian Su-27 jets struck the propeller of the drone, making it inoperable.
Ryder confirmed during a news conference that the US State Department was directly "raising concerns about the incident" to the Russian government.
Several times before the collision, the Russian fighter jets dumped fuel on the MQ-9 -- possibly trying to blind or damage it -- and flew in front of the unmanned drone in unsafe manoeuvres, the US military said.
Sen. Schumer: Russia Black Sea drone incident 'another reckless act'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the incident that led to the crash of a US Reaper surveillance drone "another reckless act" by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military.
"I want to tell Mr Putin, Stop this behaviour before you are the reason for an unintended escalation," Schumer said in remarks opening the US Senate on Tuesday.
US drone incident: Russia again 'not playing by the rules', says Australia acting PM
Australia’s acting prime minister said on Wednesday that Russia is “not playing by the rules” following an encounter with a US drone.
“What's clear here is that Russia has not acted in a professional way and that has resulted in the downing of this drone,” said Australia’s acting prime minister Richard Marles at a news conference.
“Russia has much explaining to do,” he said.
Reuters