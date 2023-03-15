US blames Russia for drone crash over Black Sea

Nato's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Army General Christopher Cavoli, briefed N allies about the incident, which was roundly condemned by the White House and the Pentagon. The State Department said it was summoning Russia's ambassador over the incident.

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its fighter jets did not come into contact with a US drone that crashed into the Black Sea earlier, claiming instead that the drone crashed due to "sharp manoeuvring."

"In the morning on March 14, the Russian Air Force detected an American MQ-9 drone flying in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation over the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula. The drone flight was carried out with its transponders turned off in violation of the boundaries of the area of a temporary regime for the use of airspace established for a special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace and published under international norms. To identify the intruder, fighter jets of the usual air defence forces were set airborne. Because of sharp manoeuvring around 9.30 (Moscow time), the MQ-9 drone went into unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water's surface. The Russian fighters did not use onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the UAV and returned safely to their home airfield," the defence ministry said.