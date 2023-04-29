"No one is left", Russian missile tears through Ukraine community

Saying he had seen his neighbours only yesterday evening, Lubivskyi describes being woken up at 4.30 a.m. by an explosion -- one which tore through an apartment block, killing at least 15 people.

He ran to the front door but despite unlocking it, he couldn't open it. His bathroom and kitchen were in tatters, dishes and doors smashed. Smoke filled the air and he went to the balcony with his wife, where they stood until 7 a.m. when he was rescued by firefighters.

"My flat is on the seventh floor on the other side of that block. We felt the impact, we heard the explosion," he told Reuters, his speech broken in places where he struggled to make sense of what has just happened.

"My neighbours are gone, no one is left ... there is no one alive in the whole block, only the kitchens were left standing," he says, crying as he takes a deep drag from his cigarette.