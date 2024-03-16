Putin vows to punish Ukraine for attacks as Russians vote

The first of three days of voting was marked by disruptions including dye being poured into ballot boxes, a Molotov cocktail thrown at a polling station in Putin's home town, and reported cyber attacks.

Millions of Russians cast their ballots across the country's 11 time zones, with officials putting turnout on day one at more than 35%., opens a new tab.

The Ukraine war cast a shadow over voting, with what Putin said was repeated shelling of Russia's western regions and an attempt by 2,500 Ukrainian proxies to cross into two Russian regions with tanks.

"These enemy strikes will not remain unpunished," a visibly angry Putin said at a meeting of Russia's Security Council.

Ukrainian officials said the attacks were carried out by Russian armed groups based in Ukraine who are opposed to the Kremlin.

A Russian ballistic missile attack hit a residential area in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 70, in Moscow's deadliest attack in weeks, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia would receive a "fair response" for what he said was a "vile" strike.