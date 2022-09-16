"It felt like Star Wars"; World’s first flying bike makes US debut

Japanese startup AERWINS Technologies created the XTURISMO hoverbike, a vehicle capable of flying for 40 minutes and reaching speeds of up to 62 miles per hour.

“I feel like I'm literally 15 years old and I just got out of Star Wars and jumped on their bike," said Thad Szott, co-chair of the Motor City's auto show and one of the first Americans to take a test drive on the XTURISMO hoverbike. "I mean, it's awesome! Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I was just so amped. I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid."

Shuhei Komatsu, founder and CEO of AERWINS Technologies, says the company started out making drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The hoverbike is already on sale in Japan. Komatsu said plans are underway to sell a smaller version of the XTURISMO hoverbike in the U.S. in 2023.

The estimated price for the American version is $777,000.

Komatsu said the company hopes to get the cost down to $50,000 for a smaller, electric model by 2025.