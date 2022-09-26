Thai energy sector very attractive to US businesses, says Don

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, who doubles as deputy prime minister, was in the US to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, which opened on September 13, with high-level talks taking place from last Monday to Friday.

The minister met representatives from the US-Asean Business Council (USABC) to discuss ties between US businesses and Thailand’s public and private sectors.

“Several topics were discussed during the dinner talk, including cooperation in trade, service, transport and healthcare industries, digital transformation and supply chain,” ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Sunday.

“American businesses were especially interested in Thailand’s energy sector and they also urged the government to update regulations to promote energy saving and become more environmentally friendly.”

Tanee said their interest in the energy sector, which is key to the country’s overall development, is a good sign that US investors still have confidence in Thailand’s potential and will continue investing in the country.

“US businesses are excited that Thailand and other Asean countries have started reopening after years of Covid-19 lockdown. The USABC and USCC [US Chamber of Commerce] are planning to visit Thailand in November to attend several meetings with business partners in energy, healthcare and other industries,” he added. “Energy will be their main focus as Thailand is still reliant on external energy sources.”