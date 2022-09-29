Clinton talks Putin, Malala talks Iran at Variety's Power of Women Gala

“Women's rights are still denied in so many parts of the world. And it's the simple and basic right of deciding what to wear. It should be a woman's decision, what she chooses to wear. She should not be told, you know, wear a hijab or don't wear a hijab. She should not be told that you know, that it's up to the state to decide how she should dress”, Malala told Reuters, adding: “I really admire the work that women are doing right now. They're standing up for their right. And I hope that their voices are heard. And it is just amazing. I'm really in awe of their courage and bravery.”

Aside from Iran, Clinton also had scathing words about Russian President Vladimir Putin and the situation currently playing out in Ukraine.

“I am encouraged by what we're seeing in Ukraine now because it's clear that Putin is desperate. This mobilization that he announced is backfiring. Several hundred thousand Russian men have fled Russia. Others are avoiding being drafted. And sadly, the ones who are being rounded up are being sent to the front with little to no training, little to no equipment," she said, adding: 'This has to end, and the best way to end it is to defeat him."

Ava DuVernay was one of the entertainment world’s big attendees of the night. The filmmaker, producer and publicist is seen as one of the leading black women behind the scenes in Hollywood and is a fierce champion of women in key roles in the industry. Her series, ‘Queen Sugar\, which was Executive Producer by Oprah Winfrey employed 42 female directors over the course of its seven seasons. For her, the pace of change in Hollywood towards putting women in top roles needs to be faster: