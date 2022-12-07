Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud scheme

The Trump Organization - which operates hotels, golf courses, and other real estates around the world - faces up to $1.6 million in fines following the guilty verdicts by a jury on all charges the company faced.

Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told reporters the company would appeal.

Futerfas said the law allowing the company to be found guilty if executives took criminal acts “on behalf of” the company was vague.

“It was central to the case,” Futerfas said.

The exact amount of the fines will be determined by the judge overseeing the trial in New York State court. The jury deliberated for a total of about 12 hours. Following the verdict, the judge set a sentencing date of Jan. 13.

The company had pleaded not guilty. Trump himself was not charged in the case.

While the fine is not expected to be material for a company of the Trump Organization's size, the conviction could complicate its ability to do business by spooking lenders and partners.