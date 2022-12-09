US basketball star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

The Russian foreign ministry said it traded Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer. The swap took place at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates, Russian news agencies said.

"She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances," Biden told reporters at the White House. "This is a day we've worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release."

Griner, 32, a star of the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury, was arrested on Feb. 17. Talks to secure her release were complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the subsequent deep souring of ties between Washington and Moscow.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner from the Oval Office, along with Griner's wife, Cherelle. The White House released a photo of the telephone call.

"These past few months have been hell for Brittney," and for her wife, Biden said.