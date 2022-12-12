Nasa's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon

The gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule, carrying a simulated crew of three mannequins wired with sensors, plunked down in the ocean at 9:40 a.m. PST (1740 GMT) off Mexico's Baja California peninsula, demonstrating a high-stakes homecoming before flying its first crew of astronauts around the moon in the next few years.

"From Tranquility Base to Taurus-Littrow to the tranquil waters of the Pacific, the latest chapter of Nasa's journey to the moon comes to a close. Orion, back on Earth," said Nasa commentator Rob Navias on a live stream of the return, referring to the lunar sites the capsule soared over during its mission.

A US military helicopter and a group of fast boats approached the capsule after splashdown for inspections that will last roughly two hours. Standing by some 5 miles (8 km) away was the USS Portland, a US Naval vessel that will welcome Orion aboard to transport the capsule to San Diego, California.