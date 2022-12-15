Has Chicago dining gone to the dogs? Check out this pooches-only restaurant

After all, if you step inside, you'll see freshly-cooked meats and other ingredients on display at a food bar, similar to what you'd find at fast food chains like Chipotle or Subway.

The big difference here though is that the food at this family-owned restaurant is strictly reserved for man's best friend.

"This is something different, this is something new," said Lisa Shade, co-owner of Bredwell alongside her daughter-in-law, Heidi. "When we came up with the concept, we did, you know, do a diligent search to be like, 'is there somebody out there that's doing something like us?' And we didn't find anyone who was making food fresh in a kitchen and portioning and customizing in a location based on what you tell us about your dog."

When new customers come to Bredwell, they are asked to answer questions about their dog's breed, age, size, lifestyle and more to help the restaurant's team establish a meal plan specifically for the pup.

"We have theoretical values based on the weight in the activity of the dog," said Rich Rothamel, vice president of quality and operations at Bredwell.