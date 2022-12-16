Puerto Rico independence vote bill passes US House

The Puerto Rico Status Act outlines terms for a binding referendum on the three options: full independence, US statehood or sovereignty with formal US association, similar to the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

Democratic Representative Raul Grijalva, the bill's original sponsor, said that whether the measure gets a vote in the Senate or not, it will still set "an important historical precedent" for Puerto Rico.

The legislation "tells the people in Puerto Rico, our fellow US citizens, that this election is going to be above board and the consequences are going to be above board," Grijalva told a House committee hearing on Wednesday night.

The measure passed in the Democratic-controlled House in a 233-219 vote, largely along party lines.

Republicans argued against the bill because it did not offer the option of maintaining the status quo and said it was a distraction as a US federal government shutdown looms on Friday night unless lawmakers approve a funding measure.