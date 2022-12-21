Residents describe moment magnitude 6.4 quake struck northern California

The tremor, which struck at 2:30 a.m. PST ( Pacific Standard Time ) and was followed by more than three dozen aftershocks, was centred 215 miles (350 km) north of San Francisco offshore of Humboldt County, a largely rural area known for its redwood forests, local seafood, lumber industry and dairy farms.

In the town of Rio Dell, residents described the horror of the moment the quake struck.

"I was lying in bed asleep, like most people, and it just kept shaking and shaking and things were crashing. The TV was coming down, the microwave, everything, like all my little knickknacks were crashing everywhere," said Liz Peavy, a 68-year-old local resident.

"It was too scary to go under a door jamb or anything because it just kept shaking. So, it was safest to say a bed," she added.

Jacqui Macintosh, a 28-year-old Rio Dell resident, was in the process of trying to sell her house and had a viewing booked with a potential buyer on Tuesday. Her house suffered major foundational damage in the quake.

"Now that it's kind of set in, I'm just kind of like, you know, we're alive. We've got almost all our animals... we can't go back to the house. I don't think this house is going to be able to be brought back," she said.