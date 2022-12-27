'Once-in-a-lifetime' blizzard in US kills at least 60 people nationwide

The greater Buffalo region, on the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, was hardest hit.

With snow continuing to fall on top of more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) dumped on Buffalo since the blizzard took shape on Friday (December 23), New York's second-largest city stood as ground zero for a storm the governor called an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather disaster.

Although blinding winds that created white-out conditions for more than two days had abated by Monday, the snow kept falling, with additional accumulations of up to a foot (30 cm) forecast through Tuesday in areas south of Buffalo and north of Syracuse.

Roadways remained littered with cars, buses, ambulances, tow trucks, and even plows buried beneath towering drifts, complicating efforts to clear snow-blanketed streets and reach stranded residents in need of medical care. Authorities deployed high-lift tractors as hospital transports.