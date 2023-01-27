Ex-Memphis officers arrested on murder charges in death of Tyre Nichols

Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in a hospital on Jan. 10, three days after sustaining injuries during his arrest by the five police officers. Officials are expected to release bodycam footage of the traffic stop on Friday evening.

"We all want the same thing. We want justice for Tyre Nichols," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said at a news conference.

Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation David Rausch who saw the video said it was 'absolutely appalling...this was criminal.'

The five officers, who are all Black, have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, Mulroy said.

The Memphis Police Department on Friday identified them as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith, who are aged between 24 and 32. Each had served with the department for about 2-1/2 to five years.