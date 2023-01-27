Ex-Memphis officers arrested on murder charges in death of Tyre Nichols
Five former Memphis police officers were charged on Thursday with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a traffic stop, prosecutors said.
Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in a hospital on Jan. 10, three days after sustaining injuries during his arrest by the five police officers. Officials are expected to release bodycam footage of the traffic stop on Friday evening.
"We all want the same thing. We want justice for Tyre Nichols," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said at a news conference.
Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation David Rausch who saw the video said it was 'absolutely appalling...this was criminal.'
The five officers, who are all Black, have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, Mulroy said.
The Memphis Police Department on Friday identified them as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith, who are aged between 24 and 32. Each had served with the department for about 2-1/2 to five years.
They were dismissed from the force last Saturday for violating multiple departmental policies, including using excessive force, failing to intervene and failing to render aid. They were taken into custody on Thursday morning, county jail records showed.
After Nichols was stopped in his vehicle, there was "an altercation" in which officers used pepper spray on Nichols, Mulroy said. Nichols fled on foot.
"There was another altercation at a nearby location at which the serious injuries were experienced by Mr Nichols," Mulroy said. The initial Memphis Police Department statement about the death had said an ambulance was called because Nichols "complained of having a shortness of breath" and that he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Mulroy said he would not comment on the legality of the initial traffic stop. He said the investigation would continue and he would not rule out additional charges.
Reuters