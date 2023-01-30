Boeing's 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off

The last commercial Boeing jumbo will be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving freighter version on Tuesday (January 31), 53 years after the 747's instantly recognizable humped silhouette grabbed global attention as a Pan Am passenger jet.

Designed in the late 1960s to meet the demand for mass travel, the world's first twin-aisle wide-body jetliner's nose and the upper deck became the world's most luxurious club above the clouds.

But it was in the seemingly endless rows at the back of the new jumbo that the 747 transformed travel.

The jumbo also made its mark on global affairs, symbolizing war and peace, from America's "Doomsday Plane" nuclear command post to papal visits on chartered 747s nicknamed Shepherd One.

Now, two previously delivered 747s are being fitted to replace U.S. presidential jets known globally as Air Force One.

When the first 747 took off from New York on Jan 22, 1970, after a delay due to an engine glitch, it more than doubled plane capacity to 350-400 seats, in turn reshaping airport design.