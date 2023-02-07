Ohio carries out controlled release of chemicals at train derailment site

The "controlled release" of pressurized vinyl chloride, a highly flammable and carcinogenic gas, began with a scheduled explosion, followed by continuous burning of the substance, said Sandy Mackey, a spokesperson for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

No injuries were reported, Mackey added.

Live video footage shot by ABC affiliate WYTV showed a towering column of thick, black smoke rising from the accident site in East Palestine, Ohio, a town close to the Pennsylvania border northwest of Pittsburgh.

The train, operated by Norfolk Southern Railroad, derailed late on Friday (February 3), setting off a massive fire that forced the evacuation of homes in the immediate vicinity.

Public safety concerns deepened after the railroad said pressure-relief devices on some of the stricken cars were found on Sunday (February 5) to have stopped working, which the company said could "result in a catastrophic failure."