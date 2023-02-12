US fighter jet shoots down UFO over Canada, Trudeau says

The Pentagon on Friday (February 10) offered only a few details, including that the object was the size of a small car, it was flying at about 40,000 feet and could not manoeuvre and appeared to be unmanned. US pilots and intelligence officials have been trying to learn about the object since it was first spotted on Thursday.

"We have no further details at this time about the object, including its capabilities, purpose, or origin," Northern Command said on Saturday.

It noted difficult arctic weather conditions that hinder search and recovery efforts, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight.

"Personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety," Northern Command said.