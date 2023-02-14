Balloon may be "brazen" China testing US defences, analyst says, as US stumped by latest flying objects

The three objects downed this week, flying at altitudes of between 20,000 and 40,000 feet, were considered a risk to air traffic, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said at a news briefing on Monday, although they did not pose a threat to people on the ground. They also were shot down because US authorities could not rule out that they were spying, he said.

Aviation scholar Michael Hankins of the National Air and Space Museum told Reuters that the kind of tit-for-tat accusations and high-stakes aerial drama of the last few weeks were parred for the course during the Cold war.

“There are some really fascinating stories about this kind of aerial reconnaissance aspect in the Cold War when you're talking about the Soviet Union, you know, looking at the US and vice versa,” said Hankins, who is Curator of US Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps post-World War II Aviation.

The US would send up fake signals to see if Soviet radar would lock onto them or fly drones intentionally into enemy territory, “so they could see, you know, how well do we have to fly, how detectable does our aircraft have to be for the Soviet defences to be able to see us?”

Those tactics were important to gathering information that led to the development of new aircraft like stealth aircraft, he said.

“I'm not going to speculate about what China's doing, but the history of trying to figure out what the other side's capabilities are, that's something militaries have always done throughout time,” Hankins said.

The Chinese balloon triggered an uproar in Washington, shaking up the already contentious relationship between the world's two biggest economies and prompting US President Joe Biden's top diplomat, Antony Blinken, to cancel his scheduled trip to Beijing last week.

China on Monday widened its dispute with the United States over aerial surveillance, claiming that US high-altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022. The White House denied the assertion.

Reuters