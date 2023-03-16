TikTok says US threatens ban if Chinese owners don't sell stakes

TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter told Reuters that the company had recently heard from the US Treasury-led Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which demanded that the Chinese owners of the app sell their shares, and said otherwise they would face a possible US ban of the video app.

The Journal said 60% of ByteDance shares are owned by global investors, 20% by employees and 20% by its founders.

CFIUS, a powerful national security body in 2020 had unanimously recommended that ByteDance divest TikTok.

"If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn't solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access," Tiktok's Oberwetter said in a statement.