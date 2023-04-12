IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth

Gourinchas told a news conference that there could be situations where near-term stability risks could take precedence, such as a crisis that moves beyond the severe adverse "risk-off" scenario in the IMF's World Economic Outlook.

"It doesn't mean that you would abandon any nominal anchor but it means that in the near term, you would have to put financial stability first," Gourinchas said.

The IMF is now forecasting global real GDP growth at 2.8% for 2023 and 3.0% for 2024, marking a sharp slowdown from 3.4% growth in 2022 due to tighter monetary policy.