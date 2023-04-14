Neighbours stunned by arrest of a 21-year-old suspect of US defence information leak

Tyler Ellinwood described Teixeira as a 'good kid', but said the incident was 'nuts'.

The arrest comes a week after the leaks first became widely known, setting Washington on edge about the damage they may have caused. The episode embarrassed the US by revealing its spying on allies and purported Ukrainian military vulnerabilities.

The leak of documents, posted largely on social media sites, was believed to be the most serious security breach since more than 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2010.

Teixeira was an airman 1st class at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, according to his service record. He joined the Air National Guard in 2019 and worked as a "Cyber Transport Systems Journeyman," or an IT specialist.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Teixeira was wanted "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defence information."

The FBI said its agents had conducted "authorized law enforcement activity at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts."

Aerial news video showed Teixeira with his hands laced behind his head, walking backwards toward the armoured car with one officer watching from the turret. He was handcuffed and placed in the back of the vehicle. Garland said he was taken into custody "without incident."

