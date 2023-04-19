At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse

Emergency personnel deploying robotic devices after firefighters were pulled back from the fallen structure because of unstable conditions were checking the site for any further casualties, but authorities said they believed everyone who was in the building had been accounted for.

No foul play was suspected.

Video footage showed multiple cars stacked on top of one another amid crumpled slabs of concrete.

"I just saw the view of the collapse and from the rooftop, it looks like it's completely sunken in," said Abi Marin, who works in the area.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, four more were taken to area hospitals for injuries and a sixth individual, who was hurt, declined medical treatment, said John Esposito, chief of fire operations for the New York City Fire Department.

He described all six as workers who were in the parking structure when it collapsed.

Esposito said firefighters ordered out of the structure had still been inside conducting searches as "the building was continuing to collapse."

He said robot devices were then deployed, marking the first time city firefighters had flown a drone aircraft into a fallen building to search.