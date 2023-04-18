US arrests two for setting up Chinese 'secret police station' in New York

Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, face charges of conspiring to act as agents of China's government without informing US authorities and obstruction of justice. They were released on bond following an initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court.

The Department of Justice has been ramping up probes into what it calls "transnational repression" by US adversaries such as China and Iran to intimidate political opponents living in the United States.

"We cannot and will not tolerate the Chinese government's persecution of pro-democracy activists who have sought refuge in this country," Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, told reporters.

Prosecutors on Monday unveiled charges against 34 Chinese officials for allegedly operating a "troll farm" and harassing dissidents online, including by disrupting their meetings on US technology platforms.

They also added eight Chinese government officials as defendants in a case announced in 2020 charging a former China-based executive of Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O with disrupting video meetings commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.