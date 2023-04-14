Breakaway boxing world body hopes to salvage the sport's Olympic future

Leaders of the Swiss-registered body, World Boxing, told a news conference that they would seek recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The group includes federations that have already announced boycotts of this year's men's and women's world championships organised by the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA).

The interim executive board will be overseen by Simon Toulson, a Briton who previously led the International Canoe Federation and worked in the IOC's sports department and with national Olympic committees.

There are representatives from Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States.