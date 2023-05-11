Migrants gather at US-Mexico border as Covid-era restrictions near end

The Covid restrictions, known as Title 42, were first implemented under Republican then-President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the order was needed to stem the spread of the coronavirus in crowded detention settings.

Title 42 allowed border agents to rapidly expel many migrants to Mexico, but some public health experts, Democrats and advocates criticized its health justification, saying it was part of Trump's goal of curbing legal and illegal immigration.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office in 2021 vowing to reverse Trump's restrictive approach but kept Title 42 in place and expanded it as his administration grappled with record migrant arrests at the US-Mexico border.

Since its inception, migrants have been expelled more than 2.7 million times under Title 42, although the total includes many repeat crossers and Mexico has generally only accepted certain nationalities.

The Biden administration intends to lift Title 42 Thursday when the US Covid public health emergency ends.

Migrants caught crossing the border will again be able to request asylum, a process that can take years to resolve.

US border officials are preparing for a possible increase in illegal crossings, the result of pent-up demand and the perception among migrants that they will be allowed in.