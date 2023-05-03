US to send 1,500 troops to Mexico border as early as May 10 - Pentagon

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters that even as the troops were being sent, the Pentagon was looking at ways to replace the active duty personnel with those potentially from the reserve force.

Ryder confirmed the troops are being deployed in preparation for a possible rise in illegal immigration when Covid-19 border restrictions lift later this month.

The 90-day deployment of active-duty troops will supplement the work of the US Border Patrol but not carry out law enforcement duties, Pentagon said. They will conduct ground-based monitoring, data entry and warehouse support to free up border agents and fill critical capability gaps.

The force will be in addition to the ongoing deployment of about 2,500 National Guard troops.