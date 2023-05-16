McCarthy sees "no movement" in debt talks ahead of Biden meeting

McCarthy's comments come as both he and President Joe Biden prepared for critical debt-ceiling talks, with a little more than two weeks to go before the US government could run short of money to pay its bills.

Democratic and Republican staff were working to find common ground on spending levels and energy regulations before a planned Tuesday meeting between Biden, McCarthy and the three other top congressional leaders. The White House has not ruled out the annual spending caps that Republicans say must accompany any increase in the nation's $31.4 trillion debt limit.

Republicans, who control the House, have said they will not vote to raise the debt ceiling unless Democrats agree to sharp spending cuts. Failure to lift the limit -- a move necessary to cover the costs of spending and tax cuts previously approved by Congress -- could trigger a default that would set off a sharp economic downturn.