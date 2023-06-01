US debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support

The legislation suspends - in essence, temporarily removes - the federal government's borrowing limit through Jan. 1, 2025. The timeline allows Biden and Congress to set aside the politically risky issue until after the November 2024 presidential election.

It would also cap some government spending over the next two years, speed up the permitting process for certain energy projects, claw back unused Covid-19 funds and expand work requirements for food aid programs to additional recipients.

Hardline Republicans had wanted deeper spending cuts and more stringent reforms.

Progressive Democrats - who along with Biden had resisted negotiating over the debt ceiling - oppose the bill for a few reasons, including new work requirements from some federal anti-poverty programs.

Late on Tuesday (May 30), the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said the legislation would result in $1.5 trillion in savings over a decade. That is below the $4.8 trillion in savings that Republicans aimed for in a bill they passed through the House in April, and also below the $3 trillion in deficit that Biden's proposed budget would have reduced over that time through new taxes.

Reuters