Hollywood actors poised to strike, join writers on picket lines

Hollywood actors will go on strike at midnight, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May.

Hollywood studios are facing their first dual work stoppage in 63 years and be forced to shut down productions across the United States.

Both SAG-AFTRA — Hollywood's largest union, with 160,000 members — and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

Fran Drescher, former star of "The Nanny" and the president of SAG-AFTRA, said studios' responses to the actors' concerns had been "insulting and disrespectful."