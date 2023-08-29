FACT BOX: US mass shootings motivated by hate

The rampage, which ended when the gunman killed himself, is the latest mass shooting in recent years that appears to have targeted victims based on their race, religion or sexual orientation.

Here is a list of some others.

PULSE NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING, 2016, ORLANDO, 49 DEAD

A gunman shot and killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before police shot and killed him after a three-hour standoff.

The 2016 shooting was the deadliest incident of violence involving LGBTQ people in the United States, surpassing a 1973 arson attack at a New Orleans club that killed 32 people.

Prosecutors said the gunman made the attack in the name of Islamic State, although his motivations for choosing Pulse remain unclear.

TREE OF LIFE SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING, 2018, PITTSBURGH, 11 DEAD

A 46-year-old truck driver shot and killed 11 people and wounded six at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue during a service in October 2018. It was the deadliest attack ever on the Jewish community in the United States.

Before the shooting, the gunman, who was shot and wounded by police, described his antisemitic feelings on social media. He was found guilty of federal hate-related charges and earlier this month was sentenced to death. He still faces murder charges in state court.