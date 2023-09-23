Top NYSE exec commends Srettha govt’s economic policies, says Thailand attractive to US investors

Srettha was in New York this week to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He met with NYSE executives on Friday morning to discuss his government’s economic policies, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday.

Chai said Tuttle complimented Thailand on its policies and the new government’s stability. He also commended Thai businesses for prioritising the creative economy and green finance.

Tuttle said that Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, were attractive to US businesses.

Both sides expressed confidence that the US capital and financial markets would offer opportunities to Thai businesses and individuals who have potential.

Srettha also said his government was ready to promote the expansion of Thai businesses by maximising their access to capital sources.

Before leaving the NYSE at 9.29am New York time, Srettha pushed the button to ring the “opening bell” to start the trading day.