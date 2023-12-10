Tennessee tornadoes leave at least 6 dead, tens of thousands without power

Multiple trees, power lines and houses were also hit by storms in the rural town of Dresden, emergency services said.

Montgomery County, where Clarksville is located, has a population of over 220,000.

Officials also urged people to stay off the roads as emergency services were responding to the situation in different areas.

"We are still in the search and rescue phase of this disaster," the Montgomery County said in its Facebook statement. A local school and church were set up to shelter those displaced or in need of assistance, the statement added.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency alert earlier on Saturday afternoon for several Nashville suburbs.

"This is a day that nobody wanted or expected," Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. "We know there's extensive damage throughout the community."

Reuters