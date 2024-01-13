US scientists say one-in-three chance 2024 another year of record heat

Christopher Hewitt, WMO Head of International Climate Services, expressed uncertainty about what 2024 holds: "The interesting and depressing question is what will happen in 2024? Will it be warmer than 2023? We don't know yet." NOAA indicated a one-in-three chance that 2024 would be warmer than 2023, with a 99% chance of ranking among the five warmest on record.

Hewitt explained, "It's highly likely (El Nino) will persist until April, possibly May, and then beyond that we're not sure — it becomes less certain." The typical impacts of El Nino, peaking during the Northern Hemisphere's winter, might transition to neutral conditions or a La Nina phase, leading to cooler global temperatures. However, there is also the potential for El Nino to make a comeback.

Carlo Buontempo, Director of Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service, cautioned that if a transition to a La Nina phase occurs, "maybe 2024 might not be the warmest on record." With the Southern Hemisphere currently experiencing summer, authorities are on high alert for potential heatwaves, droughts, and fires.

This week, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology issued extreme heat alerts for Western Australia, and in southern Africa, concerns are rising about potential dry spells in January and February, with a high likelihood of below-average rainfall.

Lark Walters, a decision support adviser for the Famine Early Warning System Network, estimates that over 20 million people may require emergency food assistance.

Reuters