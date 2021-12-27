Commerce Ministry predicts 4% growth in exports next year

The biggest earners this year were agricultural, agro-industrial and industrial products.
The Commerce Ministry predicts that the Thai export market will grow by up to 4 per cent in 2022 to $280 billion based on trading partners’ economies, exchange rates, the price of crude oil and raw agricultural products, the Covid situation and factors related to logistics.
The minister also said Thailand should also keep an eye on other factors affecting exports, namely the Omicron strain, shortage of labour and raw materials, environmental measures and public health situation in partner countries, etc.
Published : December 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
