Mon, January 10, 2022

Commerce Ministry predicts 4% growth in exports next year

Total exports in 2021 came in at US$268 billion, up by 16 per cent year on year, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Monday.

The biggest earners this year were agricultural, agro-industrial and industrial products.

The Commerce Ministry predicts that the Thai export market will grow by up to 4 per cent in 2022 to $280 billion based on trading partners’ economies, exchange rates, the price of crude oil and raw agricultural products, the Covid situation and factors related to logistics.

The minister also said Thailand should also keep an eye on other factors affecting exports, namely the Omicron strain, shortage of labour and raw materials, environmental measures and public health situation in partner countries, etc.

