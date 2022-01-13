Consumer confidence in Dec highest in 9 months

This was the fourth consecutive month of improvement and the highest level in nine months since April 2021, as consumers tended to worry less about the Covid-19 situation in Thailand, he said.

However, the number of daily infections is likely to increase due to the Omicron strain after the New Year holidays, but the daily death toll in the country has begun to decline, Thanawat said.

The agency will monitor how the number of coronavirus cases in the first quarter of 2022 will affect consumer confidence and economic recovery, he said.