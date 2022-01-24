Underutilisation behind cutting back subsidy scheme: Arkham

Under phase 3 of Khon La Khrueng, the government paid for half of food, drinks and purchases of general goods up to 300 baht per person per day, capped at 3,000 baht per person.

It has been found that the economic indices have begun to recover sequentially, Arkham said, adding, people were starting to come out to buy more products. Businesses have resumed and workers have been called back to work. Therefore, in phase four, the limit has been reduced to 1,200 baht per person per month, valid for three months.

“The reduction in the provision for the project was not due to a lack of government funds,” he clarified, adding, when the economy starts to recover it has to reduce the use of top-up measures.

“Now, there's still about 100 billion dollars left in the Loan Act, which is enough to take care of the economy. But we have to save because there are other projects that are pending approval and we have to reserve money for other cases as well,” he said.