Energy ministry turns down transport body’s plea for cheaper diesel

The Ministry of Energy cannot find any source of funding to support such a steep subsidy because funds have to be allocated to help other groups that are equally affected, he said.

“So I seek for your cooperation and would like to freeze the price of diesel fuel at 30 baht per litre," said Kulit.

He said energy costs were going up as world crude oil price was about $90 a barrel at this time. If the price hits $100 a barrel, especially with an unresolved conflict between Ukraine and Russia, discussions will have to be held with the Ministry of Finance. But it is too early to talk about it now, he said.