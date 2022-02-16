Recurring disease has taken a heavy toll on Thai shrimp yields

The association wants the Department of Fisheries to urgently research and find cures for three major diseases – EMS, white faeces, and red and white spots – which are serious problems that destroy shrimp farms.

The department has to research to produce disease-resistant young shrimp, an effective diet, and organise an appropriate raising system.

Shrimp disease problems have resulted in an increase in the cost of production by about 160 baht per kg (100 shrimps), close to the selling price, he said

The association expects a suitable output of 400,000 tons per year.

If the plans succeed, the shrimp output will be sufficient to meet the demands of Thai processing plants within two years. It will free the country from the need to import shrimp and farmers would be able to sell at a satisfactory price, said Ekapot.