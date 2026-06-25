The Plus One strategy: why global CEOs are choosing Thailand as Southeast Asia’s safest growth hedge

In the new geography of global business, the smartest headquarters no longer asks: “Where is the cheapest place to build?” It asks: “Where can we keep moving if the world suddenly changes?”
Increasingly, the answer is Thailand.
The kingdom is becoming the region’s ideal “Plus One” — a strategic second base for companies that want to complement operations in China, Singapore or other major hubs without losing access to Southeast Asia’s growth story. In a fragmented global economy, Thailand offers something rare: industrial depth, diplomatic balance and a business culture built around continuity.
Its advantage begins with the Eastern Economic Corridor. The EEC Office describes the corridor as Thailand’s key national platform for investment, innovation and high-technology development, supported by one-stop facilitation for investors. In practical terms, this gives CEOs a ready-made landing strip for advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure and next-generation supply chains.
The investment numbers show the strategy is already working. Thailand launched Thailand FastPass in June 2026, mobilising more than US$21 billion, or around 700 billion baht, in strategic high-tech investment. The programme coordinates eight government agencies and aims to cut approval and licensing timelines by 20-50%, reducing the bureaucratic drag between boardroom decision and factory floor.
That speed matters because the global supply chain is being redrawn in real time. Reuters reported that Thailand approved six major projects worth 958 billion baht in May, led by large-scale data infrastructure investment, including TikTok’s 842-billion-baht expansion across Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao.
The semiconductor story is equally telling. Thailand is targeting US$79 billion in semiconductor and electronics investment by 2050, while electronics and electrical products already account for around a quarter of national exports. BOI chief Narit Therdsteerasukdi also told Reuters that one reason investors choose Thailand is its position as a neutral country — a quiet but valuable asset when trade wars reshape corporate maps.
Then there is mobility. Thailand remains Southeast Asia’s biggest auto manufacturing hub and is rapidly pivoting towards electric vehicles. Hyundai’s planned EV and battery assembly investment adds to a field already shaped by Chinese players such as BYD and Great Wall Motors, using Thailand as a production base for regional exports.
This is Thailand’s “bamboo” advantage in corporate form: flexible, grounded, resilient. It does not force companies to choose between efficiency and stability, or between China exposure and ASEAN access.
For global CEOs, Thailand is no longer merely a market. It is a hedge, a hub and a high-tech insurance policy — the Plus One that keeps business moving when the world does not.