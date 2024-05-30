Only imported Subaru vehicles in Thailand after yearend

TC Subaru (Thailand) announced recently that all Subaru vehicles will be imported now that Tan Chong International (TCIL) and Subaru Corporation have decided to cease car assembly operations in Thailand by yearend.
“From 2025, cars sold in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia will transition to imported cars from Japan. This will enable the introduction of new products to markets like Thailand more quickly and strengthen brand-building through new Subaru models in premium segments that emphasise technology,” the statement said.
The statement also indicated that as of May 24, TCIL and Subaru Corporation had moved to drive their joint venture, Tan Chong Subaru Automotive Thailand (TCSAT), towards sustainable growth in the automotive industry. Both parties acknowledge the importance of a forward-looking approach to adapt to changes in emerging markets.
With this approach, the joint venture aims to maintain agility and strength, continuing its business trajectory in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. This strategic decision is expected to help the Subaru brand achieve continued success in these dynamic markets.
As the sole distributor of Subaru vehicles in Thailand, TCIL assures continued commitment to all Subaru car owners in the country. Reliable customer care, after-sales service, availability of spare parts and vehicle warranty standards will help maintain the same quality even as the transition to selling new models imported directly from Japan takes place, it said.