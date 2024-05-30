Only imported Subaru vehicles in Thailand after yearend

TC Subaru (Thailand) announced recently that all Subaru vehicles will be imported now that Tan Chong International (TCIL) and Subaru Corporation have decided to cease car assembly operations in Thailand by yearend.

“From 2025, cars sold in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia will transition to imported cars from Japan. This will enable the introduction of new products to markets like Thailand more quickly and strengthen brand-building through new Subaru models in premium segments that emphasise technology,” the statement said.